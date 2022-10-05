trending:

Campaign

More voters say Republicans would do better job on crime, immigration: poll

by Olafimihan Oshin - 10/05/22 9:07 AM ET
AP/Nicole Neri
Voting signs direct voters to the Minneapolis Elections and Voter Services center on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Minneapolis. With Election Day still more than six weeks off, the first votes of the midterm election were already being cast Friday in a smattering of states including Minnesota. (AP Photo/Nicole Neri)

More Americans surveyed in a new poll weeks before the midterm elections said they believe that Republicans, rather than Democrats, would do a better job responding to crime and immigration.

The Reuters-Ipsos poll, published on Wednesday, found that 40 percent of respondents said that the GOP is better suited to address immigration in the U.S. By comparison, 32 percent said that Democrats would do a better job on the issue. 

On crime, 39 percent of respondents said that Republicans are better suited to tackle the issue, while 30 percent of those surveyed chose Democrats.

The new poll comes nearly one month out from November’s elections as both parties look to gain majority control of the House and Senate. 

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) unveiled a platform last month that is focused on addressing issues such as energy costs, immigration, inflation and crime. 

Thirty percent of respondents in the new survey said that inflation is the biggest issue affecting the country ahead of the midterms. Five percent said immigration is their top concern, and 4 percent said crime is an important concern — two issues motivating core Republicans to vote, Reuters noted. 

The new survey was conducted from Sept. 27 to Oct. 3 with a total of 4,415 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was between 2 and 5 percentage points. 

