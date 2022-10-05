Boebert in statistical tie with challenger in reelection bid: Democratic poll

Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) lead in her reelection race has narrowed to 2 percentage points over her Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, according to a new Keating Research poll.

The Democratic firm, which conducted the poll on behalf of Frisch’s campaign, found 47 percent of likely voters indicated support for Boebert, compared to 45 percent who said they would vote for Frisch. Boebert’s slim lead was within the poll’s 4.4 percentage point margin of error.

A previous survey from the pollster in July found Boebert leading Frisch by 7 points, suggesting the Democrat and former city council member in recent weeks has built momentum to make the race more competitive.

Still, the nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report doesn’t rate the race as being competitive, and limited polling data is available beyond Keating Research.

“We are going to beat Lauren Boebert,” Frisch said in a statement touting the new poll.

“I’ve believed this since I entered the race, but this poll showing that we are tied makes it even more clear that voters in CO-3 want Boebert’s circus to stop and are looking for a better choice to represent their families, their businesses and their communities,” he added.

The Hill has reached out to Boebert’s campaign for comment.

Boebert, who is running for a second term, has gained a reputation during her first months in office as a hard-right conservative and ally of former President Trump.

Among voters unaffiliated with a party, 57 percent indicated support for Frisch, while 32 percent did so for Boebert, according to the Keating Research poll.

Frisch was seen favorably by 38 percent of respondents, 10 points higher than those who expressed an unfavorable view and 15 points higher than the pollster’s July survey.

Boebert’s favorability rating clocked in higher at 47 percent, but the poll found her net favorability was underwater. Forty-nine percent of respondents indicated an unfavorable view of the conservative lawmaker.

The poll of 500 likely voters in the district was conducted Sept. 28-Oct. 2, including 350 telephone surveys and online 150 surveys.