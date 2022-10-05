Lake, Hobbs tied in Arizona governor’s race

Arizona gubernatorial candidates Katie Hobbs (D) and Kari Lake (R) are in a deadlock among likely voters ahead of next month’s election, according to a new poll from CBS News’s Battleground Tracker and YouGov published on Wednesday.

The poll found the candidates tied at 49 percent support. Fifty-four percent of respondents said they like how Hobbs, Arizona’s current secretary of state, handles herself personally, while 46 percent of those surveyed said they do not.

By comparison, 45 percent of respondents said they like how Lake, who received an endorsement from former President Trump, handles herself personally, while 55 percent said they do not.

Sixty-one percent of respondents believe that Hobbs’s positions are generally mainstream, while 39 percent believe her positions are generally extreme.

Meanwhile, 51 percent of respondents believe Lake’s positions are generally extreme. Forty-nine percent believe the former local news personality’s positions are mainstream.

Hobbs announced last month that she has no plans to debate her opponent in the gubernatorial race, branding the Republican a “conspiracy theorist” and noting Lake’s repeated false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

The CBS News-YouGov poll was conducted from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 among 1,164 registered voters in Arizona. The poll’s margin of error is 3.8 percentage points.