trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Fetterman breaks fundraising record in latest quarter

by Max Greenwood - 10/06/22 9:39 AM ET
by Max Greenwood - 10/06/22 9:39 AM ET
John Fetterman
Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman, who won the Democratic nomination to run for the U.S. Senate for Pennsylvania, in November, greets supporters at a campaign stop Friday, May 10, 2022 in Greensburg, Pa. In a statement released through the campaign on Friday June 3, Fetterman’s cardiologist, Dr. Ramesh Chandra, said Fetterman, who is recovering from a stroke, also has cardiomyopathy, in which the heart muscle becomes weakened and enlarged. Chandra also said the candidate will be fine if he eats healthy foods, takes prescribed medication and exercises. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman pulled in $22 million for his Senate bid over the last three months, doubling what he raised in the previous fundraising period.

The haul — which came from 330,000 different donors, according to Fetterman’s campaign — marks the Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee’s best fundraising quarter to date and brings his total cash haul to more than $48 million.

Fetterman’s campaign said that the $22 million total is the most raised in a single quarter by a Senate candidate in Pennsylvania. His campaign manager Brendan McPhillips also took a swipe at Fetterman’s Republican rival, celebrity physician Mehmet Oz, who has poured millions of dollars of his personal fortune into his Senate bid.

“We’re going up against an ultra-millionaire who has poured millions of dollars of his own money into this campaign, and who has the backing of the special interest groups that are terrified of John,” McPhillips said in a statement. “The people of Pennsylvania have John’s back and that’s something even Dr. Oz’s millions could never buy.”

The massive fundraising haul could help guarantee Fetterman the funds to counter an onslaught of Republican attacks at a critical point in the race. Once seen as the favorite to win the Senate seat, recent polls have shown the race tightening substantially.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, shifted the race into its toss-up column this week after previously rating it as “Lean Democrat.”

Despite early stumbles by Oz, the Trump-backed celebrity physician has refocused his campaign in recent weeks, relentlessly casting Fetterman as a far-left radical and raising questions about his health and fitness to serve in public office.

The two men are set to meet on the debate stage on Oct. 25.

Tags Fundraising John Fetterman John Fetterman Mehmet Oz Mehmet Oz Pennsylvania Senate race

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Inside McConnell and Murkowski’s ...
  2. Move over Chick-fil-A, new drive-thru ...
  3. ‘Privileged’ Mar-a-Lago tranche ...
  4. Fears in Europe grow over Putin nuke ...
  5. Banned book authors say new wave of ...
  6. Young women are trending ...
  7. Ten 2024 contenders facing big stakes ...
  8. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump ...
  9. Fetterman breaks fundraising record ...
  10. DeSantis’s dilemma: Rebuild ...
  11. Christian Walker to his ...
  12. How the US might respond to a Russian ...
  13. House Democrats propose end to US ...
  14. Masters faces high stakes at Arizona ...
  15. President caught on hot mic: ‘No ...
  16. CNN anchor on leave after ‘internal ...
  17. Five takeaways from the ...
  18. Graham, Musk feud over invasion of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video