Walker on latest abortion report: ‘I know this is untrue’

by Jared Gans - 10/06/22 10:03 AM ET
FILE - Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the US Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary watch party May 23, 2022, at the Foundry restaurant in Athens, Ga.
AP Photo/Akili-Casundria Ramsess, File
Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the US Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary watch party May 23, 2022, at the Foundry restaurant in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Akili-Casundria Ramsess)

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker denied a report from The Daily Beast that he paid for an abortion for his then-girlfriend, with whom he later fathered a child.

“I say the same thing I said, that you know, I know this is untrue. I know it’s untrue, and they keep telling me things like that, and it’s totally, totally untrue,” Walker told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.” 

The Daily Beast reported on Monday that Walker reimbursed the woman for the abortion in 2009 after she became pregnant. She provided receipts for the procedure and for a check she received from Walker, along with a “get well” card from him. 

The outlet reported on Wednesday that the woman is the mother of one of his children. She alleges that Walker told her it was not a “convenient time” to have a baby after conceiving the child years after the first pregnancy.

Walker has denied the allegations. 

He told Hewitt that his opponents are creating stories about him as a distraction and that he knows “nothing about any woman having an abortion.”

He said that if it had happened he would have acknowledged it because “it’s nothing to be ashamed of.” 

“You know, people have done that, but I know nothing about it. And if I knew about it, I would be honest and talk about it, but I know nothing about that,” Walker said. 

He also denied knowing the woman who claims he paid for her abortion.

Walker has said throughout his campaign that he opposes abortion with no exceptions, including rape, incest and protecting the life of the mother.

