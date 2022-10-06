trending:

Campaign

Kemp leading Abrams in latest Georgia governor polling  

by Julia Mueller - 10/06/22 2:04 PM ET
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) holds the lead in his reelection bid over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, new polling shows. 

An InsiderAdvantage-Fox 5 poll released Thursday put Kemp 5 points ahead of Abrams among likely voters, 50 percent to 45 percent, with 3 percent undecided. 

SurveyUSA poll released Wednesday found a narrower 2-point lead for the incumbent, with 47 percent of likely voters surveyed supporting Kemp and 45 percent supporting Abrams, while 5 percent were still undecided. That poll’s margin of error was plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.

The results affirm a tight race between the two candidates as they vie for Georgia’s gubernatorial seat.  

Kemp was more popular among white voters surveyed in the SurveyUSA poll, with 66 percent of that group saying they’d cast their ballot for the incumbent governor, while Abrams was more popular among Black voters, with 83 percent of that demographic saying they’d vote for the Democratic challenger. 

The demographic breakdown was similar in the InsiderAdvantage-Fox 5 results.  

In both polls, Abrams was more popular among the youngest age bracket, while Kemp was more popular among voters age 65 or older. Kemp was also more popular among male voters, while Abrams pulled in a higher percentage of female voters.

The SurveyUSA poll was conducted Sept. 30-Oct. 4 and polled 1,076 likely voters, with a 3.7 percentage point margin of error. The InsiderAdvantage-Fox 5 poll surveyed 550 likely voters on Oct. 4, with a margin of error of 4.2 percentage points.

