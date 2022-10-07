trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Georgia GOP lieutenant governor blasts Trump over Walker Senate campaign

by Julia Shapero - 10/07/22 10:50 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 10/07/22 10:50 AM ET

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) blamed former President Trump for embattled GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign on Thursday as Walker’s Senate bid remains engulfed in scandal.

“[Georgia] let down the entire country,” Duncan told CNN. “Donald Trump led us down a rabbit trail post-election because he was too consumed with trying to save face from losing his election. And he ran us down a trail, and we screwed up.”

Walker’s campaign has been on defense since Monday, when The Daily Beast reported that the anti-abortion candidate had encouraged and paid for a then-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009. Walker strongly denied the allegations, which The Hill has not independently verified.

However, The Daily Beast followed up with a second story revealing that the women making the allegations was the mother of one of Walker’s children. The former NFL star’s campaign continued to struggle when his son Christian Walker, a conservative influencer, publicly criticized his father and accused him of lying about the incident.

Trump, who endorsed Walker, defended the candidate, claiming that he was “being slandered and maligned by the Fake News Media and obviously, the Democrats.”

Duncan said on Thursday that the scandal has left him, along with other Georgia Republicans, unsure of who to support in the Senate race.

“I’m not voting for Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker hasn’t earned my respect or my vote,” Duncan said. “I’m like hundreds of thousands of other Republicans here in Georgia. We’re confused. We don’t really have anywhere to go right now.”

The Georgia lieutenant governor is aligned with GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, who has frequently clashed with the former president. Kemp soundly defeated Trump’s endorsed candidate, former Sen. David Perdue, in the Republican primary for governor in May.

Tags 2022 midterm elections Brian Kemp Christian Walker David Perdue David Perdue Donald Trump Donald Trump Geoff Duncan Geoff Duncan Georgia Senate race Herschel Walker Herschel Walker

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from the Kelly-Masters ...
  2. 665 FBI employees left agency after ...
  3. Move over Chick-fil-A, new drive-thru ...
  4. US purchases $290 million of drug for ...
  5. How Ukraine’s advances are ...
  6. Republicans feel more optimistic ...
  7. Georgia GOP lieutenant governor ...
  8. Kremlin insider tells Putin directly ...
  9. Young women are trending ...
  10. Biden to pardon all federal offenses ...
  11. Judge dismisses student loan ...
  12. Dwayne Johnson says White House bid ...
  13. Fears in Europe grow over Putin nuke ...
  14. Disturbance in the Atlantic now has ...
  15. Former Oath Keeper says group had ...
  16. RNC, Arizona GOP sue Maricopa County ...
  17. Hurricane Julia expected to form over ...
  18. Five takeaways from the ...
Load more

Video

See all Video