Trump leads Biden by 8 in Iowa: poll

Former President Trump is leading President Biden by 8 points in a hypothetical 2024 match-up among Iowa voters, according to a new Emerson College poll released on Friday.

The poll found that 47 percent of likely voters in Iowa said they would support Trump in the potential rematch, while 39 percent said they would back Biden. Another 10 percent said they would support a different candidate, and 5 percent remained undecided.

Biden’s support matches up closely with the 34 percent in the poll that approved of the job he is doing as president. However, 56 percent said they disapproved of Biden’s performance.

The FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, in which the agency recovered dozens of classified documents, made no difference or increased his support among a majority of likely voters in Iowa. Thirty-eight percent said the Mar-a-Lago search had no impact on their likelihood to support the former president, while 34 percent said it makes them more likely to support Trump.

Only 28 percent said the Mar-a-Lago search decreased their support for Trump, according to the poll.

Last month, a nationwide poll from The Wall Street Journal showed Biden leading Trump by 6 points. The president’s approval rating was up at the time, after a series of legislative successes for Democrats. However, Biden’s approval rating dropped 5 points at the end of September, landing at 41 percent, according to a Politico-Morning Consult poll.

The Emerson College poll was conducted Oct. 2-4 with 959 likely voters and had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.