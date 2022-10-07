trending:

Campaign

Utah GOP Rep. John Curtis on abortion: ‘I wish women could make this decision’

by Julia Shapero - 10/07/22 11:56 AM ET
Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah) said on Thursday that he wishes “women could make this decision” while discussing abortion laws in the state.

“I wish, as a man, I didn’t have to make this decision,” Curtis said at a debate on Thursday night. “I wish women could make this decision.”

The candidate, who also said he identifies as “unapologetically pro-life,” earned a shocked reaction from his Democratic opponent, Glenn Wright, over the comment.

The congressman was attempting to make the point that he believes abortion is a states’ rights issue, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. However, Curtis also noted that most state legislatures are dominated by men.

“Now, look, I get it. If you’re a woman, it stinks that most of these legislatures are men, most of these decisions are made by men,” Curtis said. “I wish it were other than that.”

“That being said, it falls on state legislatures to thoughtfully decide in their state what they want to do,” he added.

Curtis is strongly favored to win his congressional district, with the nonpartisan Cook Political Report categorizing his race as “solidly Republican.”

