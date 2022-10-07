Abrams to appear on ‘Fox News Sunday’

Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will appear on “Fox News Sunday” this weekend, a Fox spokesperson told The Hill.

“Fox News Sunday” host Shannon Bream had previously hinted about a potential appearance on Twitter last Sunday.

“She’s been invited repeatedly, and I think you’ll see her very soon,” Bream wrote in response to a Twitter user who accused the show of not inviting Abrams on. “We look forward to having her on @FoxNewsSunday.”

Abrams, largely considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, is set to chat with the network about election integrity, abortion and polling, according to the Fox spokesperson.

With just over four weeks left before Election Day, several recent polls have showed Abrams trailing the incumbent, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.). A poll from Thursday showed Kemp with a 5-point lead, while another from Wednesday showed the governor with a slimmer 2-point lead.

Abrams lost the race for the governor’s mansion to Kemp in 2018 by less than 2 points. Following the 2018 midterm race, she leaned hard into voting rights advocacy through her organization Fair Fight Action.