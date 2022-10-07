Abrams outraises Kemp by $8M in last three months

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams outraised Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) by close to $8 million in the previous quarter of fundraising.

Abrams’s campaign reported on Friday that between her official campaign and her One Georgia Leadership Committee, she raised $36.3 million in the third quarter of fundraising. In comparison, Kemp raised $28.7 million from his campaign and PAC combined.

Abrams’s campaign noted that more than 370,000 unique donors have given to her campaign since it launched, with the majority of them giving donations of up to $100. The race is considered one of the most competitive gubernatorial contests this cycle.

Abrams and Kemp went head to head in 2018, with the Democrat losing by just over a percentage point in a closer-than-expected gubernatorial election in the red state of Georgia. Abrams would be the first Black woman to be elected governor in the U.S. were she to win.

But recent polling shows Kemp leading Abrams. An InsiderAdvantage-Fox 5 poll out on Thursday showed Kemp receiving 50 percent support among likely voters compared to Abrams with 45 percent. A separate SurveyUSA poll out earlier this week shows the two polling within the margin of error with Kemp at 47 percent compared to Abrams at 45 percent.

“Our campaign is tied with our opponent, gaining momentum, and is fueled by grassroots donors. Our fundraising includes donors from every corner of Georgia, who understand that Brian Kemp’s extreme and dangerous agenda puts Georgians’ lives and our economy at risk,” Abrams campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo said in a statement.

“Georgians are gearing up for early voting and casting their ballot for Stacey Abrams and for One Georgia, where everyone can thrive, where we invest in education, housing, health care and a good living for all.”