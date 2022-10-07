trending:

Campaign

GOP Senate campaign arm pulls money out of New Hampshire as Bolduc falters

by Jared Gans - 10/07/22 5:16 PM ET
Associated Press/Mary Schwalm
New Hampshire Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc gestures as he is introduced during a debate, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Henniker, N.H.

The GOP’s Senate campaign arm is reportedly pulling millions of dollars out of the New Hampshire Senate race and redirecting it to other states. 

Politico’s Natalie Allison reported Friday that the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) said the move was a result of other ad money being spent in the state to support Don Bolduc, the Republican nominee for Senate who is attempting to defeat Sen. Maggie Hassan (D). The committee is diverting the funding to races in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Nevada. 

The Hill has reached out to the NRSC.

The announcement comes as Bolduc has faced controversy in his candidacy and his poll numbers consistently trail Hassan’s. 

Bolduc, a retired Army general, won the Republican nomination last month over the more moderate establishment favorite, state Senate President Chuck Morse. Bolduc falsely claimed that former President Trump won the 2020 presidential election and once called New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) a “Chinese communist sympathizer.” 

He reversed his position on the 2020 election results after winning the nomination, saying that the election was not stolen and Trump lost to President Biden. 

Polls have shown Hassan with large leads over Bolduc. She led her Republican challenger by about 8.5 points in a Suffolk University-Boston Globe poll late last month and leads by about 7 points in the FiveThirtyEight polling average. 

Republicans saw the seat as key to their goal to retake the majority in the Senate, but Bolduc has struggled to close the gap with Hassan.

