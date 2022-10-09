Rick Scott to campaign for Herschel Walker in Georgia on Tuesday

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) will campaign for Herschel Walker in Georgia on Tuesday amid a firestorm spurred by reports the Republican Senate candidate allegedly paid the mother of one of his children to have an abortion.

Scott, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, will be joined by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) on the Georgia trip to stump for Walker, The Washington Post reported.

Scott said in a statement to the newspaper that Democrats “want to destroy this country, and they will destroy anyone who gets in their way.”

“Today, it’s Herschel Walker, but tomorrow it’s the American people,” Scott said, according to The Post. “I’m on Herschel’s team — they picked the wrong Georgian to mess with. I’m proud to stand with Herschel Walker and make sure Georgians know that he will always fight to protect them from the forces trying to destroy Georgia values.”

Last week, The Daily Beast first reported Walker had pushed the mother of one of his children to have an abortion in 2009 — accusations that Walker has vehemently denied.

Others in the Republican party, including former President Trump, have stood by Walker amid the scandal.

The GOP candidate, who has backed severe abortion restrictions during his campaign, is locked in a tight race with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) that could be crucial in deciding control of the Senate.

Walker has faced a slew of controversies, including not publicly disclosing three children he fathered, allegations of domestic abuse and concerns he embellished his business and academic successes.

Warnock and Walker are set to meet for their first debate on Friday.