New poll finds deadlocked race for Wisconsin governor  

Incumbent Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) and Republican challenger Tim Michels are tied in the state’s gubernatorial race, a new CBS News-YouGov poll shows.

The poll found Evers and Michels are pulling in 50 percent support each.

Evers garnered a 49 percent approval rating for his work as governor, though most of that support came from his own party.

Nine in 10 Democrats approved of the incumbent, while just 14 percent of Republicans said the same. About half of independents, or 51 percent, approved of Evers.

Just over half of Wisconsin voters, or 53 percent, said they like how Evers handles himself, compared to 43 percent who said the same of Michels.

Evers was also more liked than Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) (49 percent approval) and his Democrat challenger Mandela Barnes (43 percent approval).

However, more Wisconsin voters said Evers’ policies would make them less safe from crime compared to Michels’ policies. After the economy and inflation, crime was a top issue for voters in the state, according to the poll.

The poll was conducted between Oct. 3-7 and surveyed 1,285 registered Wisconsin voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.