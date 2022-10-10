Five Oklahoma tribes endorse Democrat for governor 

Leaders of Oklahoma’s five largest Native American tribes are endorsing Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister in her bid to oust sitting Gov. Kevin Stitt (R).

Representatives from the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations have cited Hofmeister’s respect for tribal sovereignty — a matter of contention between the tribes and the incumbent.

Hofmeister, who serves as Oklahoma’s state superintendent of public instruction, is a former Republican who swapped party affiliations to campaign as a Democratic challenger for Stitt’s gubernatorial seat.

The Five Tribes said in a release circulated in local media that November’s gubernatorial election in the state is “the most important in generations for all Oklahomans,” and said the stakes spurred the rare collective move to endorse Hofmeister’s campaign.

“When it comes to working with the tribal nations in Oklahoma, she understands our sovereignty is not a partisan issue or a threat, but instead is a chance to forge new partnerships while strengthening those that already exist because Oklahomans thrive together when we all work together,” the Five Tribes said.

The Five Tribes are set to announce their backing at a press conference Tuesday, according to the release. The Monday announcement comes on Indigenous Peoples Day in the U.S.

Cook Political Report rates the Oklahoma governor race as “likely Republican.”