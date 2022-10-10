Watch live: Tim Ryan, JD Vance face off in Ohio
Ohio’s Senate candidates are squaring off Monday night in a race that could help determine whether Republicans or Democrats control the U.S. Senate.
Ohio Senate candidates Tim Ryan (D) and J.D. Vance (R) are set to face off in a televised debate on Monday as polls show an increasingly narrow race in a state that has been considered reliably red in recent years.
The debate begins at 6 p.m. Central/7 p.m. Eastern Monday in Cleveland. Watch live in the stream above.
