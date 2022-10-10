trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Trump slams McConnell over lack of funding for Masters in Arizona

by Chloe Folmar - 10/10/22 7:02 PM ET
by Chloe Folmar - 10/10/22 7:02 PM ET

Former President Trump criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday for supporting funds for GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s (Alaska) reelection bid against a fellow Republican rather than directing that money to Arizona Senate candidate Blake Masters’s (R) race against a Democrat.

“The Old Broken Crow, Mitchell McConnell, is authorizing $9 Million Dollars to be spent in order to beat a great Republican, Kelly, instead of $9 Million Dollars that could be used for Blake Masters, and other Republicans, that with this money would beat their Democrat opponent,” wrote Trump in a statement, referring to Kelly Tshibaka, who will face off against Murkowski in November.

Trump has endorsed both Masters and Tshibaka and called Murkowski, one of only seven GOP senators who voted to convict him in his second impeachment, “horrendously bad” and “barely” a Republican in his statement.

Murkowski is one of the more moderate Republicans in the Senate, specifically in her support of abortion rights.

A report by the Anchorage Daily News published on Thursday found that the Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican PAC with ties to McConnell, funded television, radio and internet ads in Alaska slamming Tshibaka in support of Murkowski.

McConnell has endorsed the incumbent in the race, rejecting the further-right Tshibaka, who is more in line with Trump.

Trump has ramped up his criticism of McConnell in recent months, including drawing vehement pushback for saying in a recent statement that the Kentucky Republican has a “death wish,” which critics said amounted to a tacit call for violence.

Tags Blake Masters Lisa Murkowski

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Belarus’s Lukashenko announces ...
  2. Vindman on wave of attacks in ...
  3. Florida students protest Sasse ...
  4. Here’s what you need to know ...
  5. Trump attorney speaks with feds amid ...
  6. Five reasons why the Crimean bridge ...
  7. Here are the ten cities with the ...
  8. Trump warns US ‘saying exactly the ...
  9. Trump slams McConnell over lack of ...
  10. Riggleman says he cut ad for Democrat ...
  11. DeSantis steps up attacks on media
  12. Whitmer’s lead on Dixon in Michigan ...
  13. Texas secretary of state: Alex Jones ...
  14. Iran oil workers go on strike
  15. US faces increased pressure to help ...
  16. California has a terrible labor ...
  17. The China tariffs have failed ...
  18. Lofgren: Ginni Thomas may not be ...
Load more

Video

See all Video