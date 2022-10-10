trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Tim Ryan says Biden shouldn’t run in 2024

by Julia Manchester - 10/10/22 7:36 PM ET
by Julia Manchester - 10/10/22 7:36 PM ET
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio)
Greg Nash
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) speaks to a reporter as he arrives to the Capitol for a series of votes on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Democratic Ohio Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan reiterated at a televised debate on Monday that he does not believe that President Biden should run for reelection in 2024. 

“No, I’ve been very clear. I’d like to see a generational change,” Ryan said at a debate hosted by The Hill’s parent company Nexstar in Cleveland. 

“Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump, the president, everybody,” he continued. “We need a new generation of leadership.” 

Last month, Ryan made headlines when he suggested that Biden should not run for another term, citing generational change. 

“The environment politically across the country is poisonous, and people I think want some change,” the congressman told WFMJ-TV in Youngstown, Ohio. “It’s important for us, in both parties, these leaders who have been around for a while, I think it’s time for some generational change.”

And last week, Ryan told Fox News he was not inviting Biden onto the campaign trail with him, adding that “I’m really not inviting anybody.” 

A Spectrum News-Siena College poll released late last month shows Biden with a 41 percent approval rating in the Buckeye State. 

Ryan’s comments come as his Republican opponent J.D. Vance works to tie him to the sitting president, mirroring a strategy seen in other contentious midterm races across the country. 

The state’s Senate race appears to be narrowing, with the Real Clear Politics polling average showing Vance leading Ryan by just 1.4 points. The Cook Political Report has labeled the race as “lean Republican.” 

Tags Biden Biden Mitch McConnell Tim Ryan Tim Ryan

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Belarus’s Lukashenko announces ...
  2. Vindman on wave of attacks in ...
  3. Trump slams McConnell over lack of ...
  4. Florida students protest Sasse ...
  5. Here’s what you need to know ...
  6. Five reasons why the Crimean bridge ...
  7. Trump attorney speaks with feds amid ...
  8. US faces increased pressure to help ...
  9. Trump warns US ‘saying exactly the ...
  10. Here are the ten cities with the ...
  11. DeSantis steps up attacks on media
  12. Riggleman says he cut ad for Democrat ...
  13. Whitmer’s lead on Dixon in Michigan ...
  14. Iran oil workers go on strike
  15. Texas secretary of state: Alex Jones ...
  16. California has a terrible labor ...
  17. The China tariffs have failed ...
  18. The Libertarian Party is ...
Load more

Video

See all Video