trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Fetterman discusses effects of stroke on daily life in new interview

by Jared Gans - 10/11/22 4:49 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 10/11/22 4:49 PM ET
AP-Matt Rourke
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, takes part in a campaign event in York, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the state’s Democratic nominee for Senate, told NBC News in an interview published Tuesday that his daily life has been significantly different since he had his stroke in May. 

“It changes everything. Everything about it is changed,” Fetterman told NBC’s Dasha Burns about his day-to-day experience. 

The interview, which will air in its entirety on “NBC Nightly News” on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., is Fetterman’s first conducted in person since he had his stroke days before winning the Democratic primary in May. 

Fetterman began giving interviews in July, but they have been conducted virtually. He said in his first interview after the stroke with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he “feels really good,” but Fetterman’s health has become an issue on the campaign trail as his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, has argued that Fetterman has not been completely forthcoming about the status of his health. 

Fetterman told Burns that he still uses captioning to help him understand dialogue, and he sometimes misses a word. He said he will also occasionally “mush” two words together, but he was able to read immediately after the stroke and did not lose any memories. 

Fetterman answered questions from NBC orally after reading the captions on a computer screen. He said he is able to understand what is being asked as long as he has captioning. 

He said having the stroke made him more empathetic to the types of challenges that Americans face every day. 

Fetterman’s stroke gained a more prominent spotlight in the race after one of Oz’s aides mocked him for having it in August. 

“If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke and wouldn’t be in the position of having to lie about it constantly,” said Oz’s senior communications adviser, Rachel Tripp. 

Oz has also criticized Fetterman for being slow to commit to meeting for a debate and suggested Fetterman might not have been transparent about his health status based on his hesitation. A debate is scheduled for Oct. 25. 

Fetterman said the stroke would not affect his ability to serve if he is elected to the Senate to succeed the retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R). He said he is going to continue to get better every day and will be “much better” by the time he would be sworn in in January. 

Fetterman has led Oz throughout much of the race, but polls have indicated that his lead may be narrowing. FiveThiryEight’s polling average has Fetterman leading Oz by 3.5 points.

Tags 2022 midterm elections 2022 midterms John Fetterman John Fetterman John Fetterman Mehmet Oz Pennsylvania Senate race Pennsylvania Senate race stroke

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nevada shows signs of growing red wave
  2. DOJ asks SCOTUS to reject Trump plea ...
  3. In unaired portions of Tucker Carlson ...
  4. Millions of low-income Americans ...
  5. Archives pushes back on Trump claims ...
  6. Five takeaways from the Ryan-Vance ...
  7. Gabbard says she can’t stay in ...
  8. Why a big Social Security COLA hike ...
  9. White House releases preview of ...
  10. Graham asks appeals court to reject ...
  11. Senate races reach new heights of ...
  12. Putin raises ‘concern’ about ...
  13. Democratic optimism grows in battle ...
  14. Trump pushes for Russia-Ukraine ...
  15. Warnock pulls slightly ahead of ...
  16. Social Security COLA increase to be ...
  17. Belarus’s Lukashenko announces ...
  18. California to begin sending tax ...
Load more

Video

See all Video