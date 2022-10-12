trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Noem up by 4 points in reelection bid: survey

by Olafimihan Oshin - 10/12/22 9:00 AM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 10/12/22 9:00 AM ET

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has a 4-point lead over her Democratic challenger, state Rep. Jamie Smith, according to a new poll. 

The South Dakota State University survey found that 45 percent of all respondents said they’ll vote for Noem in November, while 41 percent offered their support for Smith. 

Fourteen percent of those surveyed said they remain unsure of which candidate to vote for in the state’s gubernatorial election. 

Roughly half of male respondents — 52 percent — said they’ll support Noem, while 36 percent said they will cast their votes for Smith, according to the poll. 

As for female voters, 48 percent of those surveyed said they’ll support Smith, while 39 percent said they plan to cast their votes for Noem.

Along party lines, 80 percent of Republican respondents said they’ll cast their votes for the incumbent governor next month, while 7 percent of those surveyed said they’ll support Smith. 

Approximately 9 in 10 Democrats surveyed — 91 percent — said they’ll cast their votes for Smith in next month’s gubernatorial race, while 3 percent said they will vote for Noem. 

The new South Dakota State University poll was conducted from Sept. 28-Oct. 10 with a total of 565 respondents. The poll’s margin of error is 4 percentage points.

Tags gubernatorial race Jamie Smith Kristi Noem Kristi Noem midterm elections midterms 2022 South Dakota South Dakota South Dakota State University

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Congress eyeing ‘NOPEC’ bill to ...
  2. Michael Cohen says he fears for his ...
  3. Elite public colleges slash ...
  4. Nuclear moment of truth for Biden and ...
  5. Why the Supreme Court is taking on so ...
  6. Biden administration is in a crisis ...
  7. McConnell, McCarthy public splits ...
  8. Mehmet Oz is clueless about the ...
  9. White House releases Biden’s ...
  10. Graham on Walker ...
  11. Biden says he has ‘great ...
  12. Musk denies he talked to Putin ahead ...
  13. Gabbard to stump for Trump-aligned ...
  14. Clarence Thomas’s Prince fandom ...
  15. Georgia Senate race unchanged after ...
  16. Nevada shows signs of growing red wave
  17. Mike Lee to Romney: ‘Help me win ...
  18. In unaired portions of Tucker Carlson ...
Load more

Video

See all Video