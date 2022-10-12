trending:

Campaign

Mike Lee to Romney: ‘Help me win reelection’

by Caroline Vakil - 10/12/22 10:05 AM ET
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) is urging his Utah counterpart Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) to endorse him in November’s Senate race, saying in an interview on Tuesday, “help me win reelection.”

“Well, I’ve asked him. I’m asking him right here, again, tonight, right now. Mitt, if you’d like to protect the Republican majority, give us any chance of seizing the Republican majority, once again, getting it away from the Democrats, who are facilitating this massive spending spree in a massive inflationary binge, please get on board,” Lee told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday.

“You can get your entire family to donate to me for leeforsenate.com,” he also said. “I’d invite all of your viewers to do the same because this is a race that’s getting closer and closer because Evan McMullin continues to raise millions of dollars from progressive Democratic donors nationwide who are hell bent on getting rid of me and replacing him with Evan McMullin.”

Lee, a two-term senator, is running against independent candidate McMullin, a former CIA officer. While the nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report rates the race as “likely Republican,” recent polling suggests the race could be tightening up less than a month from Election Day.

A recent Deseret News-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll showed Lee leading McMullin 41 percent to 37 percent.

During a video press call earlier this year, Romney said he may endorse someone in the Senate race for Lee’s seat, but he said that he might avoid doing so because he’s friends with those running, Desert News reported.

“I don’t think endorsements make any difference in a race to speak of. People in the race are my friends. I usually try and avoid situations where they’ve been friends. I may endorse and I may not, but I really haven’t given it any thought at this point,” he said in March, according to the news outlet. 

