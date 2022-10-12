House GOP campaign arm raises $42M in latest round of fundraising

The House Republicans’ campaign arm announced on Wednesday that it had brought in $42.3 million in the third quarter of fundraising and set a record with its cash on hand of $92.3 million.

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) said that it had raised an election cycle total of $257.4 million by the end of the third quarter, after previously reporting $214.1 million at the end of the second quarter. The committee’s cash on hand for the last quarter was $53.1 million.

“Thanks to the hard work of the entire House Republican conference and our leadership including Leader [Kevin] McCarthy [Calif.], Whip [Steve] Scalise [La.], and Chairwoman [Elise] Stefanik [N.Y.] our candidates will have the resources they need to prosecute the case against Democrats’ failed agenda. Now, let’s finish the job and fire Pelosi,” NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer (Minn.) said in a statement.

Republicans are hoping to notch as many seats in the lower chamber in November as possible as forecasters this election cycle have remained more bearish about the extent of Republicans’ gains in the House.

That bearish sentiment comes in part because of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which many political observers believed played a role in helping Democrats score key wins or remain more competitive than expected in a handful of special elections this year.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report’s U.S. House editor, Dave Wasserman, predicted earlier this month that Republicans would pick up as many 20 House seats and said he expects the GOP to win the upper chamber.