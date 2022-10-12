Hassan lead over Bolduc stands at 7 points in New Hampshire: survey

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) holds a 7-point lead over her Republican opponent Don Bolduc, according to the latest poll AARP poll.

Hassan is leading Bolduc 52 percent to 45 percent, which is down from a 13-point advantage the incumbent senator held in the same poll in late September.

Bolduc, who is endorsed by former President Trump and supports the false claims the 2020 election was stolen, is facing an uphill battle in the New Hampshire race.

Hassan has seized on abortion rights as a major campaign message after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion in June.

Bolduc, a retired Army general, is forging ahead on the messaging that inflation is out of control under Democrats.

Hassan won the seat by just over 1,000 votes over former Sen. Kelly Ayotte in 2016. Cook Political Report rates the seat as “lean Democrat.”

The economy is a major issue in the state. About 64 percent of New Hampshire voters say they are very worried about their financial situation, according to the AARP poll.

Among voters 50 and older, Hassan leads Bolduc 50 percent to 47 percent, a slightly narrower advantage.

About 22 percent of New Hampshire voters aged 50 and older say abortion is a major issue headed into the midterm elections, while 21 percent say the same for inflation, according to the poll.

Fabrizio Ward & Impact Research conducted the survey on behalf of AARP, a nonprofit that focuses on issues related to Americans aged 50 and older.

The poll was conducted from Oct. 2-6 among 1,050 likely New Hampshire voters, including a random sample of 500 adults and a random sample of 550 adults aged 50 and older.

The margin of error is 4.4 percentage points for the adult voters, while it’s 3.3 percent for the sample of adults aged 50 and older.