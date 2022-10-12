Milwaukee newspaper calls Johnson ‘the worst Wisconsin political representative’ since McCarthy

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s editorial board on Wednesday published a scathing reproach of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), outlining to readers eight reasons why the group believes they should oppose Johnson’s reelection.

“In fact, Ron Johnson is the worst Wisconsin political representative since the infamous Sen. Joseph McCarthy,” the editorial board concluded, a reference to the state’s late Republican senator who gained prominence for stoking anti-communist hysteria in 1950s-era Senate hearings.

“Johnson in the past promised to serve no more than two terms,” the piece continued. “Voters should hold him to that pledge in November.”

Johnson will face voters next month in his race against Democrat Mandela Barnes in what is expected to be a close contest. Polls have shown the two nominees neck and neck with less than four weeks to go until the midterm elections.

The editorial board railed against Johnson on an array of issues, including his suggestion that Medicare and Social Security be classified as discretionary spending and support of the 2017 tax cut law.

Three of the board’s reasons related to unfounded objections to the results of the 2020 election and the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, with the group accusing Johnson of downplaying the seriousness of the riot.

“We cannot elect people to office who do not honor the results of elections and still expect to hold onto our democratic republic. It’s that simple,” the board wrote.

“Even citizens who don’t like his opponent should withhold their vote for Johnson on this point alone — to ensure our government derives its power from the consent of the governed,” they wrote.

The editorial board also attacked Johnson for comments on climate change he reportedly made last summer at a Republican luncheon.

“I don’t know about you guys, but I think climate change is — as Lord Monckton said — bullshit,” Johnson reportedly said, according to CNN, although he mouthed the expletive rather than uttering it.

“By the way, it is,” Johnson then reportedly added.

The editorial board cited the remark as one of multiple examples it said show Johnson is at odds with the consensus of climate scientists, also pointing to donations he has received from the fossil fuel industry.

“From his first run for office in 2010, Johnson has thought that he knew better than the vast majority of scientists who study climate change,” the editorial board wrote.

The Hill has reached out to Johnson’s campaign for comment.