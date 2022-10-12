Cortez Masto endorsed by 14 members of GOP rival Laxalt’s family 

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) was endorsed on Wednesday by 14 family members of her Republican challenger, former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, according to a new report.

“Catherine is a model of the ‘Nevada grit’ that we so often use to describe our Nevada forefathers. Her entire career is not a simple ‘sound-bite’ that merely speaks of supporting Nevada,” the family members wrote in the letter, shared by The Nevada Independent.

The three-page letter chronicles Cortez Masto’s public service, lauds her Senate decisions and highlights her support for women’s rights, Nevada industries and land preservation — but does not mention Laxalt as her opponent.

This isn’t the first time that members of Laxalt’s family have turned away from his campaign ambitions. A dozen members of Laxalt’s family previously penned an op-ed in the Reno Gazette Journal urging voters against the then-attorney general when he ran for governor in 2018.

The tight race between the two has some wary of a potential red wave in the midterms.

A poll released Wednesday showed Cortez Masto up 2 points over Laxalt, 46 percent to 44 percent, just four weeks ahead of the November elections.

The Hill has reached out to Laxalt and Cortez Masto for comment.