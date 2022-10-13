trending:

Campaign

Republicans have edge in competitive congressional districts: survey

by Julia Shapero - 10/13/22 9:14 AM ET
Early voting
AP/Andrew Harnik
Early voters leave a voting location in Alexandria, Va., Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. In-person voting for the midterm elections has started in Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia and Wyoming, in a landscape that has changed since the pandemic drove a shift to mail balloting in the 2020 presidential contest. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Republicans are leading in competitive congressional districts with less than four weeks left until Election Day, according to a new CNN poll released on Thursday.

Among likely voters in competitive districts, 48 percent said they would support the Republican candidate, while 43 percent said they would support the Democrat, according to the poll. 

While Democrats lead Republicans among all likely voters in the poll regardless of district — 50 percent to 47 percent — competitive districts represent tight races and key opportunities for the GOP to pick up seats. In a tightly split Congress, Republicans need only pick up five House seats to take control of the lower chamber.

Republicans also lead Democrats among those who say they are extremely motivated to vote this year, with 52 percent of registered Republicans and 46 percent of registered Democrats saying they are particularly motivated, the poll found.

This lead expands among voters in competitive districts, with 55 percent of registered Republicans saying they are extremely motivated to head to the polls, compared to 45 percent of Democrats.

Amid concerns about a potential recession, the economy and inflation remain key issues for voters, with 59 percent saying the economy is extremely important to their vote and 56 percent saying the same of inflation. In competitive congressional districts, this increased to 67 percent on the economy and 64 percent on inflation, according to the poll.

The poll was conducted by SSRS from Sept. 3 to Oct. 5 with 1,982 respondents and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

