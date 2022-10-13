House Dems haul $14M more in Q3 fundraising than GOP counterpart

The House Democrats’ campaign arm announced on Thursday that they had raked in $56.5 million in third quarter fundraising, hauling over $14 million more than their GOP counterpart during the same period.

In the third quarter, the House Republicans’ campaign arm reported on Wednesday that they had received $42.3 million for the third quarter.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) also said that they received $27.5 million last month alone, which they said was $10.5 million more than what the National Republican Congressional Campaign (NRCC) reported.

“Our strong fundraising is a testament to the hard work House Democrats, Speaker Pelosi, and President Biden are putting in to guarantee Democrats can continue fighting for American families,” DCCC Chairman Sean Patrick Maloney said in a statement.

“While House Republicans scramble to ‘moderate’ their extreme MAGA, out-of-touch candidates, House Democrats aren’t taking anything for granted as we continue our fight to lower prices, restore Roe’s guarantee of reproductive freedom, and safeguard our democracy from those seeking to overthrow it in their own selfish ploy for power.”

The reported fundraising hauls come less than a month ahead of Election Day. Democrats face several headwinds going into November where they are expected to lose the House given the historical precedent that the president’s party generally suffers some losses during midterm years. That’s also coupled with the president’s lagging approval ratings and new Labor Department data out on Thursday indicating rising prices in food and shelter.

Democrats believe they have a shot at the Senate, currently in a 50-50 split, but Republicans only need to net one seat this cycle to flip the majority.