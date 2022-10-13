Arizona poll finds Kelly leads Masters for Senate, Lake ahead in governor’s race

Democratic candidate Mark Kelly is leading in the race for Arizona’s Senate seat, while Republican nominee Kari Lake is ahead in the race for the governor’s mansion, according to a new poll released on Thursday.

The InsiderAdvantage-Fox 10 poll showed both Kelly and Lake leading their opponents by about 4 points, with less than four weeks left until the midterm elections.

Forty-six percent of registered Arizona voters said they supported Kelly in the Senate race, compared to the 42 percent who said they backed his Republican rival, Blake Masters. In the governor’s race, Lake led Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs, 49 percent to 46 percent.

While several recent polls have showed Kelly leading in the Senate contest, the governor’s race has remained extremely close, going both ways in the polls. A CNN poll from last week showed Kelly up by 6 points and Hobbs up by 3 points. However, a Marist poll from late September showed Lake holding a slim 1-point lead over Hobbs.

Thursday’s poll from InsiderAdvantage and Fox 10 was conducted with 550 registered voters and had a margin of error of about 4 percentage points.