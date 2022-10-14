trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Most voters confident midterms will be conducted fairly and reliably: poll

by Chloe Folmar - 10/14/22 11:13 AM ET
by Chloe Folmar - 10/14/22 11:13 AM ET
AP-John Locher
Election workers help as people vote at a polling place Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

A majority of voters are confident this year’s midterm elections will be conducted fairly and reliably, a poll conducted over the summer but released Friday found.

The poll, from New York University Law School’s Brennan Center for Justice and the R Street Institute, showed more than 3 in 4 Democrats and more than half of independents are confident the midterms and future U.S. elections will be conducted “fairly” and “free of fraud, tampering, or irregularities.”

Only 3 in 10 Republicans said the same.

When the Republicans were shown information about existing election safeguards, however, their confidence rose by 21 percentage points. Democrats’ and independents’ confidence increased as well when shown the information.

The poll also asked respondents how much confidence they had in the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Two-thirds of respondents were confident in the results, but “belief that widespread fraud occurred is concentrated among Republicans,” according to a release.

The poll was conducted by Benson Strategy Group between June 2 and June 13 via phone, online and text message. It polled 950 registered voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Tags

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump skirts testimony question in ...
  2. Ron Johnson booed after curious ...
  3. Texas sheriff certifies that migrants ...
  4. Video shows Roger Stone calling ...
  5. Here’s why inflation isn’t slowing
  6. Americans’ nuclear fears surge to ...
  7. Fetterman launches ad discussing ...
  8. Paul Ryan: Trump’s ...
  9. Russia orders evacuation in Kherson ...
  10. Here are the states with the best and ...
  11. These four countries sided with ...
  12. FDA warns of Adderall shortage
  13. PayPal just gave America an eerie ...
  14. The Memo: Here are the three states ...
  15. FBI agent: Trump move on Steele ...
  16. Five takeaways from the final ...
  17. Biden renews call for assault weapons ...
  18. Demand for Texas Pete spikes after ...
Load more

Video

See all Video