Democratic support from Hispanic voters down since 2018: poll￼

A Washington Post-Ipsos poll released on Friday found that Hispanic support for Democrats has dwindled since the 2018 midterm elections.

An overwhelming majority of Hispanic and Latino voters surveyed — 63 percent — said that they would support Democrats for Congress in the 2022 midterm elections, compared to close to 36 percent who would support Republicans.

And while the majority of Hispanic and Latino voters back Democrats, their support has dwindled in comparison to 2016 and 2018. At that time, Democrats had a 40-point advantage over Republicans among Hispanic voters.

Still, Democratic Party hold varies across age groups: the party has a 59-point advantage over the GOP among those under 30 and a 12-point advantage among those 50 and older.

The 1,088 Hispanic voters surveyed ranked inflation as their top concern during year’s elections, and a third of the group said that they didn’t trust either political party to address the issue.

Inflation has remained persistently high in recent months, hovering at levels not seen in four decades. Increased costs of food and fuel in particular are eating up Americans’ paychecks.

Thirty-one percent say that rising prices will affect their votes more than any other issue, followed by 20 percent who say abortion will. Ten percent say gun violence will affect their vote, 8 percent say the same of climate change.

Hispanic and Latino support also varies depending on geographic location. The population in Texas and Florida support the Republican party than the populations in the West, Midwest and Northeast.

Fifty-seven percent of voters with Cuban ancestry say that they favor Republicans, while majorities of those with Puerto Rican, Mexican and other national origins prefer Democrats.

The Washington Post-Ipsos poll was conducted online Sept. 22-Oct. 3 among a random national sample of 1,933 Hispanic adults including 1,088 validated registered voters who were matched to a national voter database.