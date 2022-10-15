Bill Maher slams Herschel Walker: ‘Unfit for office,’ ‘f—ing idiot’

Political commentator Bill Maher slammed Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker as “unfit for office” and called him a “f—ing idiot.”

On his HBO show “Real Time” on Friday, Maher pointed to numerous statements Walker has made and reports about him that have come out that he said show why Walker should not be elected to the Senate.

“He’s just a f—ing idiot on a scale on a scale almost impossible to parody,” Maher said.

He said Walker has admitted to threatening violence against multiple people around him, including his ex-wife.

He said Walker has lied about his past on numerous occasions, including by falsely claiming to have been a police officer and an FBI agent.

Walker has also said that he was valedictorian of his high school class, but no evidence has been found to show that, and falsely claimed to have been in the top 1 percent of his class at the University of Georgia, from which he never graduated.

Maher also mentioned the reports that have revealed Walker has four children with separate women and allegations that he paid for an abortion for a former girlfriend after she became pregnant despite running on a platform firmly opposed to allowing the procedure in all cases.

Maher cited Walker’s son, Christian, who has been sharply critical of his father as the campaign has continued, saying that Walker did not spend time raising any of his four children.

Maher said the reason why Republicans continue to support Walker is more complicated than that they are “deplorables, ignorant and bad,” although he said some of that is true.

He said he has spoken with the other side, and part of the appeal of Walker or former President Trump is that they demonstrate how much Republicans do not support Democratic policies.

“Part of the appeal of a Herschel Walker or a Donald Trump or any number of egregious a—holes Republicans have backed is, in their mind, the worse a candidate is, the more it says to Democrats, ‘Do you see how much we don’t like what you’re selling?’” Maher said.

He said it’s Republicans view that “literally anything” would be better than “socialism,” identity politics, “victimhood” and “white self-loathing.”

“That’s why you can be a really bad dude in Republican politics, and it’s not a deal breaker,” he said.

Maher said Democrats also think the other side is an “existential threat,” but they do not nominate “sickos” to make a point.