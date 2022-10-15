Obama to campaign in Atlanta, Detroit at the end of October

Former President Obama will campaign with Democrats in Atlanta and Detroit at the end of the month, just over a week before the 2022 midterm elections.

The Georgia Democratic Party announced in a release on Saturday that Obama will travel to Atlanta on Oct. 28 to campaign with Democratic candidates and encourage people to vote during the final week of early voting in the state.

The Detroit Free Press reported that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) campaign announced that Obama will join her, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II and other Democrats for a rally in Detroit on Oct. 29.

The campaign said the event will focus on key issues such as as abortion access, voting rights and public education it believes are “at risk” in the state.

The Hill has reached out to Obama for confirmation of the Detroit event and for comment.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party announced on Friday that the former president will campaign with Democrats in the state on Oct. 29.

The races in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin are key to Democrats’ ability to hold power at both the state and national level in states that went for President Biden in 2020.

Races in Georgia and Wisconsin could determine whether Democrats keep hold of the U.S. Senate, as recent polling shows Republicans are likely to take control of the House.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (Ga.) and Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes are each locked in tight races with their Republican opponents.

Whitmer is seeking a second term against Republican Tudor Dixon in the Michigan governor’s race.