trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Biden to campaign for Crist ahead of November midterms

by Caroline Vakil - 10/16/22 10:23 AM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 10/16/22 10:23 AM ET
President Biden
Greg Nash
President Biden walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 as he heads for a trip to Colorado, California and Oregon.

President Biden will be campaigning for Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist (D) ahead of the November midterms, the White House announced on Sunday. 

A White House advisory noted that Biden would be participating in a reception for the Democrat in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Nov. 1. The reception comes exactly one week out from Election Day and ahead of a closely watched gubernatorial race in the state where Crist will be taking on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has also been widely floated as a 2024 GOP presidential candidate.

Crist said earlier this year that he would welcome Biden traveling to the state even as candidates like Ohio Senate hopeful Tim Ryan (D) had toed the line on appearing with the president. 

Crist told CNN following his primary that he wanted Biden to come to Florida, saying at one point: “He’s a great man. He’s a great president. I can’t wait for him to get down here. I need his help. I want his help. And he’s the best I’ve ever met.”

But recent polling shows the governor’s race will be an uphill battle for Crist. A Mason-Dixon Florida poll released earlier this month showed DeSantis leading Crist 52 percent to 41 percent among likely voters.

The nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report rates the race “likely Republican.”

Tags Biden Charlie Crist Ron DeSantis

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets ...
  2. Biden calls abandoned UK tax cut plan ...
  3. Five takeaways from the ...
  4. Ongoing US support to Ukraine could ...
  5. Oz, Pennsylvania become linchpin to ...
  6. GOP election deniers spark alarm ...
  7. Mail-in voting changes could play a ...
  8. I advocated full legalization; I was ...
  9. Dana Bash, Kari Lake clash over 2020 ...
  10. Tulsi Gabbard: A voice of reason
  11. Biden calls recent Jan. 6 video and ...
  12. Here are the states with the best and ...
  13. Georgia’s Walker-Warnock ...
  14. Paul Ryan: Trump’s ...
  15. Ten Commandments of DC
  16. Ron Johnson booed after curious ...
  17. Trump skirts testimony question in ...
  18. Mexico warns Venezuelan migrant ...
Load more

Video

See all Video