Grassley leading Franken by 3 points in reelection bid: poll

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa.) has a 3-point lead over Democratic challenger Mike Franken in Iowa’s Senate race, according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

The poll, published on Sunday, found that 46 percent of likely voters said they’ll vote for Grassley in November’s midterm election, while 43 percent of respondents offered their support for Franken.

Among political party lines, 93 percent of registered Democrats respondents said they’ll vote for Franken, a former Navy veteran, in next month’s election, while 4 percent of state Democrats surveyed will cast their vote for Grassley.

Ninety percent of registered Republican respondents, meanwhile, said they’ll vote for Grassley, who’s in his seventh term at the Senate chamber, in next month’s election, while 2 percent said they will cast their vote for his opponent.

Among independent voters, 46 percent of respondents said they’ll cast their vote for Franken, while 35 percent of those surveyed said they’ll vote for Grassley, according to the poll.

Forty-eight percent of respondents said in the survey that they have an unfavorable opinion of the incumbent senator, while 44 percent of those surveyed have a favorable opinion of Grassley.

Thirty-six percent of respondents said in the poll that they have a favorable opinion of Franken, while 27 percent of respondents think otherwise.

Thirty-seven percent of respondents remain unsure about Franken, pollsters noted, who ran for one of Iowa’s two Senate seats in 2020.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll was conducted from October 9 to October 12 with a total of 804 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 3.5 percentage points.