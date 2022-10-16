Blumenthal up by 5 points over challenger Leora Levy in Connecticut survey

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) currently has a five-point lead over the Republican challenger for his Senate seat, Leora Levy, according to a new CT Examiner/Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll.

The poll, published on Saturday, found that 49 percent of likely voters said they’d vote for Blumenthal in next month’s midterm election while 44 percent offered their support for Levy.

Among political party lines, 86 percent of registered Democrat respondents said they’ll vote for the incumbent senator in November’s midterm election while eight percent of state Democrats surveyed said they will cast their vote for Levy.

Eighty-five percent of registered Republican respondents said they’ll vote for Levy, a businesswoman, in next month’s midterm election, while 11 percent said they will cast their vote for her opponent.

Among registered Independent voters, 54 percent of respondents said they’ll cast their vote for Levy, while 37 percent of those surveyed said they’ll vote for Blumenthal, according to the poll.

The poll comes less than a month from the midterm elections where the Democrats and Republicans are looking to gain majority control of the House and Senate chambers.

The CT Examiner/Fabrizio, Lee & Associates poll was conducted from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13 with a total of 1,200 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was 2.8 percentage points.