Trump backs Zeldin in NY governor race as Hochul’s lead narrows

Former President Trump on Sunday endorsed Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) in the New York gubernatorial race, calling the GOP candidate a “winner” in a post on Truth Social.

“I have watched and known Congressman Lee Zeldin for many years,” Trump wrote. “He is a great and brilliant lawyer who was a ‘must see’ for others in Congress when they had a complex legal problem that was holding up legislation. “

Zeldin was among the House Republicans who voted against certifying the 2020 election affirming Joe Biden’s win, which Trump continues to falsely claim was fraudulent.

Zeldin is lagging behind in the polls against his Democratic opponent, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D).

A Marist poll last week showed 51 percent of New York voters back Hochul while 41 percent support Zeldin.

Over the weekend, Zeldin seized on the news that Real Clear Politics listed the race as a toss-up as Hochul’s lead narrowed in other polls.

“We have just 24 days to go until we FIRE @KathyHochul & save our state,” Zeldin tweeted on Saturday.

Zeldin has campaigned on a typical GOP playbook: reducing crime, fighting inflation and protecting children in schools against “indoctrination and brainwashing.”

Trump, who is from the Empire State and grew his father’s real estate business out of New York City, said Zeldin will be a “great” governor for New York and had earned his “complete” endorsement.

“Lee was strong on the Border, Crime, our great Military & Vets (like few others!), and fought hard to protect our 2nd Amendment, and succeeded,” the former president wrote on Sunday. “Lee Zeldin is a WINNER who GOT THINGS DONE.”