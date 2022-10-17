Republicans hold new polling advantage for taking back Congress: NYT poll

Republicans hold a 4-point advantage over Democrats with the midterm elections less than a month away, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll published Monday.

About 49 percent of likely voters said they would back the GOP nominee, while 45 percent said they would support a Democratic candidate.

The figures are rounded; when the unrounded figures are used, the GOP holds closer to a 3-point edge at 48.51 percent to 45.47 percent.

This is a shift since September, when the Times poll found Democrats holding a slim 1-point edge over Republicans among likely voters.

But it is in line with several other polls suggesting Republicans have regained a lead over Democrats, who appear to be losing ground after a surge of support following the Supreme Court’s controversial decision in June overturning abortion rights.

A CNN poll last week showed Republicans led Democrats 48 percent to 43 percent.

Inflation and the economy are hurting President Biden and Democrats. They remain the top concern for voters this election cycle, and last week the Labor Department showed inflation accelerated once again in September and remains at a 40-year high.

Twenty-six percent of likely voters list the economy as a the top concern, the highest on the list, according to the New York Times-Siena College poll.

Another 18 percent list inflation as a top concern, while just 5 percent list abortion as a top issue.

The poll also has Biden’s job approval rating down to 39 percent, lower than recent polls showing he had gained some ground with voters.

About 24 percent of likely voters said the country is on the right track, while 64 percent said it’s headed in the wrong direction, according to the poll.

The New York Times-Siena College poll was conducted from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12 among 792 registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.