trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Pence to campaign for GOP representative who voted to impeach Trump

by Brad Dress - 10/17/22 9:12 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 10/17/22 9:12 AM ET
Mike Pence
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Young America’s Foundation’s National Conservative Student Conference, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Washington.

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday will campaign for Rep. David Valadao, a California Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Pence will headline a campaign fundraiser for Valadao in Fresno, Calif. The former vice president, who split with Trump after Pence helped certify the 2020 election, has previously campaigned for challengers to the former president.

In their most high-profile split, Pence backed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in his primary battle against Trump-backed GOP challenger David Perdue. Kemp won the race against Perdue earlier this year.

Pence has since traveled the country and raised millions of dollars for GOP candidates and Republican groups.

Valadao was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack.

Four of those House Republicans decided to retire, and four were defeated by Trump-backed challengers in a primary race.

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) is the only one among them who beat a Trump-backed challenger.

Valadao managed to dodge Trump’s wrath in the primary, even after he called out the president for his conduct.

Valadao, who currently represents California’s 21st Congressional District, is fending off a challenge from Democratic opponent Rudy Salas in the race for the newly drawn 22nd Congressional District.

Tags Brian Kemp David Perdue David Valadao Mike Pence Mike Pence

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Utah emerges as wild card in battle ...
  2. Republicans hold new polling ...
  3. Warnock calls out Walker for skipping ...
  4. Here’s why the price of groceries ...
  5. Trump nips Biden in New York Times ...
  6. Mitch McConnell rarely blunders, but ...
  7. Michael Cohen says Trump 2024 run ...
  8. Democrats quietly making 2024 ...
  9. Fauci says COVID-19 was politicized ...
  10. Thirty injured, four killed in mass ...
  11. ADL chief: Trump post on American ...
  12. GOP Senate candidate says he would ...
  13. Frequent chemical hair straightening ...
  14. McCarthy says if he doesn’t win ...
  15. Russian troops kill orchestra ...
  16. Jill Biden gives interview to Newsmax
  17. Justice wants six-month jail sentence ...
  18. Darkening economic outlook spells ...
Load more

Video

See all Video