Pence to campaign for GOP representative who voted to impeach Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday will campaign for Rep. David Valadao, a California Republican who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Pence will headline a campaign fundraiser for Valadao in Fresno, Calif. The former vice president, who split with Trump after Pence helped certify the 2020 election, has previously campaigned for challengers to the former president.

In their most high-profile split, Pence backed Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in his primary battle against Trump-backed GOP challenger David Perdue. Kemp won the race against Perdue earlier this year.

Pence has since traveled the country and raised millions of dollars for GOP candidates and Republican groups.

Valadao was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack.

Four of those House Republicans decided to retire, and four were defeated by Trump-backed challengers in a primary race.

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) is the only one among them who beat a Trump-backed challenger.

Valadao managed to dodge Trump’s wrath in the primary, even after he called out the president for his conduct.

Valadao, who currently represents California’s 21st Congressional District, is fending off a challenge from Democratic opponent Rudy Salas in the race for the newly drawn 22nd Congressional District.