Trump nips Biden in New York Times poll among likely voters

Former President Trump leads President Biden by 1 point in a hypothetical rematch, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll published Monday.

Trump leads Biden, 45 to 44 percent, when likely voters were asked whom they would support if the 2024 presidential election were held today.

That’s roughly in line with previous polling showing Trump leading Biden, Vice President Harris and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in hypothetical match-ups.

Other polls have been more favorable for Biden, including a Yahoo News-YouGov poll last month that had Biden leading Trump by 6 points.

Last week, Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he “can beat Donald Trump again” and in the past he has said he would welcome a rematch with Trump, whom he defeated with a historic amount of votes in the 2020 election.

Biden and the White House have repeatedly said the president intends to seek reelection, but have stopped short of a definitive announcement. Trump has flirted with a 2024 run and said his mind was made up but has not announced his candidacy.

The New York Times-Siena College poll also shows Biden’s approval ratings are underwater, even after the president had climbed higher in other polls.

In the new poll, just 39 percent approve of how Biden is handling his job, which comes as inflation remains at a 40-year high and accelerated in September.

Meanwhile, about 43 percent of likely voters currently have a favorable opinion of Trump, according to the poll, compared to 52 percent who have an unfavorable opinion.

The New York Times-Siena College poll was conducted from Oct. 9 to Oct. 12 among 792 registered voters. The margin of error is 4 percentage points.