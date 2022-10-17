Trump to hold Texas rally on Saturday

Former President Trump will be heading to Texas this weekend to campaign for his endorsed candidates ahead of the November midterms.

An advisory through his Save America PAC noted that Trump will be holding a rally on Saturday in Robstown, Texas, to highlight dozens of his endorsees who won their primaries and are now gearing up for the general election.

Details about who will be at the rally were not immediately clear. Trump has endorsed Texas Republicans including Gov. Greg Abbott, state Attorney General Ken Paxton, House candidates Monica De La Cruz and Wesley Hunt, and state Sen. Dawn Buckingham, who is vying to be the Texas land commissioner, among others. Trump is also backing a number of House incumbents.

Abbott is facing Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke in a reelection battle the nonpartisan Cook Political Report has rated as “likely Republican.” A Marist College poll released last week showed Abbott leading O’Rourke, 49 to 45 percent, among registered voters.

Trump has been ramping up his campaign appearances with the November midterms now just three weeks away, traveling to North Carolina, Arizona, Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Many of those states feature Senate races that could determine whether Republicans are successful in retaking the upper chamber.