Just 33 percent of voters would reelect Biden in 2024: Fox News poll  

Just a third of U.S. voters say they’d vote to reelect President Biden in the 2024 presidential race, while over half would cast their ballot for someone else, according to a new Fox News poll.

The poll found that 33 percent of registered voters said they’d back Biden’s reelection bid, while 54 percent say they’d vote for someone else.

Biden pulled in most of his support from his own party: 71 percent of Democrats said they’d vote for the president in 2024, compared to 13 percent of independents and just 4 percent of Republicans.

Still, with the next presidential election another two years away, a chunk of each group said they didn’t know or that it was too soon to say: 11 percent of Democrats, 5 percent of Republicans and 25 percent of independents.

The overall share of support for a Biden reelection bid ticked down 3 points from a similar survey in January, which found 36 percent would back the president.

By contrast, Biden’s approval rating climbed up 3 points to 46 percent in the last month, up from a low point of 40 in July.

Biden has expressed his intent to run again despite some concerns about his age, and a number of polls suggesting voters may not be enthusiastic about a reelection campaign — though the president’s approval ratings have been on the rise as they bounce back from record lows.

The Fox News poll was conducted Oct. 9-12 and surveyed 1,206 registered U.S. voters. Conducted jointly with Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research, the results had a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.