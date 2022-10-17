Utah Senate rivals Lee, McMullin get in fiery back-and-forth over Jan. 6

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Independent Senate hopeful Evan McMullin engaged in a heated back-and-forth over Congress’s certification of the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021, and Lee’s alleged initial support for overturning the results.

During a televised debate for the Utah Senate race on Monday that took place at Utah Valley University, the candidates were asked if President Biden fairly won the 2020 election. Lee affirmed so before later pivoting to talk about his support for the Electoral College, arguing that the “authority to conduct elections remain in state hands.”

Lee then outlined a difference between himself and McMullin regarding a bill introduced in the Senate aimed at expanding voter access and voter registration. The senator claimed during the debate that the legislation would “consolidate excessive authority over elections in the federal government. It would do so, moreover, in a way that would virtually cobble the states in their ability to enact voter security measures like voter ID” and said McMullin supported the legislation.

“I certainly think it’s important that we protect voters’ rights and that we protect the peaceful transfer of power, Sen. Lee, but for you to talk about the importance of the Electoral College, I think, is rich,” McMullin replied in his rebuttal.

“I think you know exactly how important it is. And I think you knew how important it was when you sought to urge the White House that had lost an election to find fake electors to overturn the will of the people. Sen. Lee, that was the most egregious betrayal of our nation’s Constitution in its history by a U.S. senator, I believe, and it will be your legacy. Sen. Lee is still casting doubt,” he continued to some clapping from the audience in addition to boos.

CNN reported in April that Lee and Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) had initially been supportive of efforts to overturn the 2020 election but later reversed course and believed they could backfire. The network cited text messages it had reviewed that had been initially obtained by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot.

The debate comes three weeks ahead of the November midterms. A recent Deseret News-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll shows Lee leading McMullin 41 percent to 37 percent.