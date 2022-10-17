trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

McMullin knocks Lee after he flashes pocket Constitution on stage: It’s ‘not a prop’

by Zach Schonfeld - 10/17/22 10:49 PM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 10/17/22 10:49 PM ET
Associated Press/Rick Bowmer

Independent Utah Senate hopeful Evan McMullin knocked his Republican opponent, Sen. Mike Lee, during a debate on Monday after Lee held up a pocket Constitution.

“This document written by the hands of wise men raised up by God to that very purpose — I followed it, I studied it and I defended it to a T,” Lee said as he held up the pocket Constitution. “For you to suggest otherwise looks right in the face of truth and in the face of the Constitution. How dare you, sir.”

“Look, Senator Lee has been doing this thing with his pocket Constitution for the last several years,” McMullin responded. “Senator Lee, it is not a prop, it is not a prop. Senator Lee, the Constitution is not a prop for you to wave about and then when it’s convenient for your pursuit of power to abandon without a thought.” 

The two candidates met on Monday evening for a televised debate at Utah Valley University just over three weeks before the midterm elections. A recent Deseret News-Hinckley Institute of Politics poll shows Lee leading McMullin 41 percent to 37 percent. 

The candidates at times sparred over Congress’s certification of the 2020 election on Jan. 6, 2021, when hundreds of rioters stormed the Capitol.

“This is not a prop, and I don’t carry it as a prop,” Lee rebutted. “This is a reference manual.”

During Friday’s Georgia Senate debate, Republican nominee Herschel Walker was chastised for breaking the debate rules against props by brandishing what appeared to be a police badge.

Walker has since defended the item as a “legit badge,” saying it was given to him by a police officer while acknowledging it was “honorary.”

“But they can call me whenever they want me and I have the authority to do things for them,” Walker told NBC News’s Kristen Welker.

Tags 2022 midterms Evan McMullin Evan McMullin Mike Lee Mike Lee Senate debate Utah senate race

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats worry they peaked too soon ...
  2. Trump slams ‘stupid’ GOP Colorado ...
  3. Fiona Hill says Musk tweet ‘clearly ...
  4. Five takeaways from the Abrams-Kemp ...
  5. Utah emerges as wild card in battle ...
  6. Kinzinger says Secret Service Jan. 6 ...
  7. Fetterman’s wife calls for NBC to ...
  8. Here’s why the price of groceries ...
  9. Warnock calls out Walker for skipping ...
  10. Mitch McConnell rarely blunders, but ...
  11. US warned to get ready as Europe ...
  12. Five takeaways from a heated final ...
  13. Australia reverses course on ...
  14. Utah Senate rivals Lee, McMullin get ...
  15. GOP seizes momentum in battle for ...
  16. Michael Cohen says Trump 2024 run ...
  17. Five takeaways from the Lee-McMullin ...
  18. Trump officials interfered with CDC ...
Load more

Video

See all Video