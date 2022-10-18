trending:

Campaign

Georgia smashes record for early voting

by Brad Dress - 10/18/22 10:38 AM ET
Georgia voters turned out for the first day of early voting in record numbers, with ballots cast already exceeding one-day early voting results in the 2018 midterms.

On Monday, 131,318 ballots were cast in-person. In the 2018 midterm elections, 70,849 ballots were cast in-person on the first day of early voting, according to a release from the Georgia secretary of state’s office.

Monday’s results inched close to the 136,739 ballots cast on the first day of early voting in 2020, a presidential election year.

Additionally, 11,759 absentee ballots have been submitted so far this year, bringing the total number of ballots to 143,077 through Monday.

Early voting in Georgia will continue through Nov. 4.

The turnout numbers may quiet some concerns regarding voter suppression after Republican-led Georgia passed a restrictive voting law last year, but it’s still unknown what the demographics of the voters are.

Georgia saw record turnout in the primary elections over the spring, but the Brennan Center for Justice reported there was a wide gap between white voter turnout and Black voter turnout.

On the ballot in Georgia this election cycle are some of the most closely watched races, including the gubernatorial contest between Gov. Brian Kemp (R) and Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams and the high-stakes Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and GOP nominee Herschel Walker.

