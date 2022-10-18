Hochul signs bill expanding resources for LGBTQ seniors

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) on Monday signed legislation to expand funding and services allotted to the state’s senior population under federal law to those facing hardships tied to their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The new law clarifies that the Older Americans Act of 1965, which directs resources to seniors based on “greatest social need,” includes the consideration of barriers or isolation caused by sexual orientation, gender identity and expression or HIV status. It also accounts for hurdles stemming from a person’s race or ethnicity.

Under the measure, “greatest social need” is a need that is caused by noneconomic factors restricting an individual’s ability to perform normal day-to-day activities or threatening a person’s capacity to live independently.

“As Governor, one of my top priorities is making sure all New Yorkers receive the care and help they need regardless of their identity,” Hochul said Monday in a statement. “There is drastic inequity in physical and mental care for older adults in the LGBTQ community, and this legislation is an important step in addressing those inequities while helping ensure LGBTQ older New Yorkers receive the same respect and support as anyone else in the state.”

Federal law requires states providing services funded by the Older Americans Act — including meals, job training, caregiver support and transportation — to target certain at-risk populations, like seniors with disabilities or limited English proficiency.

That also includes seniors living in rural areas, seniors who are at risk for institutional placement and seniors with the greatest economic or social need. LGBTQ adults are not explicitly included.

According to the Services and Advocacy for Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender Elders (SAGE), an LGBTQ aging organization, LGBTQ older adults often lack traditional sources of support and caregiving, are more likely to have poorer physical and mental health and face higher rates of poverty than their non-LGBTQ peers.

LGBTQ seniors are also more likely to face heightened cultural and social isolation tied to decades of discrimination related to their sexual orientation or gender identity, according to SAGE.

New York now joins states like California and Illinois in codifying the inclusion of LGBTQ people in its administering of programs and services funded by the Older Americans Act, ensuring that their unique social needs are met.

“The Older Americans Act affects everyone — older adults, people who help support them, and all of us who hope to one day grow old,” New York Assemblymember Harry Bronson (D), who sponsored the legislation in the state House, said Monday.

“It also underpins a promise to preserve the right to live independently, with dignity, making everyday decisions according to our individual preferences and goals across our lifespan,” Bronson, who in 2010 became New York’s first openly gay elected state official, said. “This promise is more important than ever, and this legislation will help fulfill that promise to many more New Yorkers.”