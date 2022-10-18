Abbott to miss Trump rally due to Florida fundraiser

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) will be missing a rally held by former President Trump in his state due to a Florida fundraiser, the governor said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I welcome President Trump back to Texas, though I won’t be able to welcome him personally since I will be out-of-state for a pre-planned fundraising trip to Florida,” Abbott said.

Trump is traveling to the Lone Star State on Saturday to hold a rally in Robstown to support various candidates he has endorsed, including Abbott.

Details about who will be attending the rally with Trump were not immediately clear from the advisory that his Save America PAC released this week.

The rally comes less than a month before the November midterm elections.

Abbott is taking on Democrat Beto O’Rourke in one of the most high-profile races in November.

A Marist College poll released last week showed Abbott leading O’Rourke 49 percent to 45 percent among registered voters, though the result fell within the poll’s margin of error.