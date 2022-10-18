Oz closes gap with Fetterman in new Pennsylvania poll

A new poll shows Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz polling within the margin of error against Democratic contender John Fetterman.

An AARP Pennsylvania poll, which was first shared with Politico, found Fetterman receiving 48 percent support among likely voters polled in the state compared to Oz at 46 percent. That polling falls within the margin of error, which is plus or minus 4.4 percentage points, effectively tying the two candidates.

Oz notably holds an advantage over Fetterman among independent voters (51 percent to 44 percent), male voters (54 percent to 41 percent), rural voters (60 percent to 36 percent) and voters with less than a four-year college degree (49 percent to 44 percent.)

Meanwhile, Fetterman holds a slight advantage over voters between the ages of 18 and 49 years old (48 percent to Oz’s 45 percent), voters aged 50 years old and above (49 percent to 47 percent), women (56 percent to 38 percent) and suburban voters (50 percent to 44 percent.)

The AARP Pennsylvania poll also showed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro leading Republican Doug Mastriano 53 percent to 42 percent. Shapiro also led Mastriano among independent voters 49 percent to 44 percent.

The Senate race in Pennsylvania is one of a handful that will determine whether Democrats can retain their majority in the upper chamber. Recent polls show other Senate races in key battleground states like Georgia tightening up as well.

The AARP Pennsylvania poll was conducted by Fabrizio Ward & Impact Research and surveyed 1,377 likely Pennsylvania voters between Oct. 4 and Oct. 12. The margin of error for the statewide sample of 500 respondents is plus or minus 4.4 percentage points. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.4 points for the full sample of 855 voters aged 50 and older. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.9 points for the full sample of 400 Black voters aged 50 years and older.