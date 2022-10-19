Obama to campaign in Nevada amid signs of GOP wave

Former President Obama will be campaigning in Nevada for Democratic candidates Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Gov. Steve Sisolak amid signs of a possible red wave in the state.

Obama will be campaigning for both incumbents who are locked in two competitive midterm elections on Nov. 1 in Las Vegas during a rally to encourage residents to vote early.

The former president is also expected to make several other campaign stops, including in Atlanta, Ga., on Oct. 28 and in Detroit, Mich., and Milwaukee on Oct. 29.

While President Biden has done some campaigning in states like Pennsylvania and Oregon, Obama’s travel suggests that the former president may be seen as a preferred Democratic surrogate over Biden, who is suffering from underwater approval ratings and has been blamed for economic turmoil.

The travel announcement to Nevada is notable given that the state’s Senate seat is seen as one of Republicans’ best pickup opportunities. A USA Today-Suffolk University poll last week showed Cortez Masto leading Republican challenger Adam Laxalt among likely voters 46 percent to 44 percent, respectively, though her lead falls within the survey’s margin of error.

Meanwhile, Sisolak is seeking to fend off a challenge from Trump-endorsed Republican Joe Lombardo. The USA Today-Suffolk University poll found Sisolak and Lombardo polling within the margin of error and receiving 43 percent and 44 percent support, respectively.