JD Vance says GOP needs to pick a fight with Biden over border wall

Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance (R) on Wednesday said if Republicans win control of Congress after the midterm elections, they should “have a fight over the border wall” with President Biden.

According to Politico, Vance said Republicans “have to be willing to use the leverage that we will have with congressional majorities to actually force Joe Biden to do some of the core functions of the federal government.”

“Republicans, we need to have a fight over the border wall. And we need to be willing to say to Joe Biden: ‘You don’t get another dime for your priorities unless you do your job and enforce and secure the southern border,'” Vance told supporters, according to Politico.

Vance delivered the comments during an event in Middletown, where he grew up, as he runs a tight race against Democratic opponent and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan.

The GOP Senate nominee echoed longstanding Republican concerns with the Biden administration’s immigration policies as the number of migrants encountered at the border surges.

Republican Govs. Doug Ducey (Ariz.) and Greg Abbott (Texas) have grown so frustrated with what they say is Biden’s lax approach to migration and border security, that earlier this year they began busing migrants to liberal enclaves and cities across the country.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) drew further attention to the issue when he flew about 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts last month.

According to Politico, Vance on Wednesday said he would push for $3 billion to secure the border and complete portions of the southern border wall that former President Trump began.

The Biden administration halted construction but has filled in some sections of the wall and closed some gaps.

Vance’s comments come as Republicans are preparing their agendas for an expected takeover of Congress following the November midterm elections.

Immigration, energy independence and parental-rights are all expected to be key priorities for the GOP if they win control of Congress.