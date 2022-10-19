Pence advocates for ‘healthy doses of civility’ as Georgetown speech draws protests

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday bemoaned the growing intolerance for opposing views in U.S. politics as a few dozen students walked out on his speech at Georgetown University.

“It seems like every day a new story breaks that says big media, big government, big tech or big business have locked arms to advance a woke agenda designed to advance the policies and beliefs of the American left, and show intolerance to people that have divergent views,” Pence said in prepared remarks at the event in Washington, D.C., hosted by the conservative Young America’s Foundation.

As he spoke, several students got up in the auditorium and began walking out quietly in protest. One student was seen waving a Pride flag as they exited, and protests continued outside the building where Pence was speaking.

“It seems to me that having served many years in Washington, leaders in the nation’s capital of never been more out of touch or more intent on imposing their agenda or walking out on people that might have a different point of view,” Pence said, drawing applause from those still in the audience.

Pence, who is widely seen as laying the foundation for a presidential campaign in 2024, spoke earlier in the day at The Heritage Foundation about the future of the conservative movement.

Wednesday evening’s speech was more focused on the need for civilized debate in politics. Before he took the stage, a student urged the audience not to disrupt Pence’s remarks. A question-and-answer session was moderated by former Democratic National Committee spokesperson Mo Elleithee, who now heads Georgetown’s Institute of Politics and Public Service.

Pence — who also criticized the state of the economy, the border and crime in the country — acknowledged the nation’s politics are “very divided”. But he called for restoring a sense of civility and healthy debate.

“I really do believe you can say to somebody they’ve got bad ideas without saying they’re a bad person,” Pence said. “I hold the view and have for many years that democracy depends on heavy doses of civility.”

During the question-and-answer session, Pence spoke about his own experiences with negative campaigning, and how he forged friendships during his time in the House with Democrats like the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).

Pence’s appearance at Georgetown drew criticism from some students given his service in the Trump administration and his record on LGBTQ+ rights and abortion.

Pence did not directly mention Former President Trump, who routinely derided his critics with demeaning nicknames, labeling them “socialists” and mocking their appearance.

Even some Republicans recently condemned Trump for giving his former Transportation secretary, Elaine Chao, a racist moniker, while jewish groups blasted the former president for an anti-Semitic post on social media telling U.S. Jews to “get their act together.”